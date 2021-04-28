Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Decreased by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 5.3% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 623,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,645,324. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

