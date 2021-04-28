International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 47.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.93 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quidel from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,699.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.