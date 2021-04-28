International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 11,200 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Athersys were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Athersys by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 27.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Athersys news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $77,300. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Athersys stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $376.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

