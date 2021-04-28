International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Pioneer High Income Trust stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Pioneer High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit