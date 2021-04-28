International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Get Pioneer High Income Trust alerts:

Pioneer High Income Trust stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Pioneer High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.