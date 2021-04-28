International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $50,000 Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,408,017,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,492,000 after buying an additional 2,623,336 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,985,000 after buying an additional 15,138,647 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in UBS Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,489,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in UBS Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,043 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

