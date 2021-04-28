International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 1,575.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $15,479,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stratasys alerts:

SSYS stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.