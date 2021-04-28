International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 235.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 4,742 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,242 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,456 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $127.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

