Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Lowered by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $416.12 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.30 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

