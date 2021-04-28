Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Purchased by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 504,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 103,740 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 890,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,778 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,451. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21.

