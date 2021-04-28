Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.5% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $338.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,268,680. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $211.12 and a twelve month high of $342.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

