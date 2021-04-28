Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Down 66.9% in April

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the March 31st total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

