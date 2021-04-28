Investar (ISTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Investar to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, analysts expect Investar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Investar has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

