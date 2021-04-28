Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. 28,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. Investar has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Investar by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Investar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Investar by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Investar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Investar by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

