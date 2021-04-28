Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP):

4/27/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

3/8/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $133.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.73. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227,927 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $11,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

