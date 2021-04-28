Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH)

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 41,321 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 11,573% compared to the average daily volume of 354 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

SEAH stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors.

