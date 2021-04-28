Investors Purchase Large Volume of F5 Networks Call Options (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,660 call options on the company. This is an increase of 760% compared to the typical volume of 658 call options.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,173 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after acquiring an additional 218,555 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in F5 Networks by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,879,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $89,781,000 after purchasing an additional 62,794 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.78.

Shares of FFIV opened at $205.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

