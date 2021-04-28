Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of INVH opened at $33.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $34.30.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 121,489 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

