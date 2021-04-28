Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. On average, analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

