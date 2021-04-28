iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $77.37

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.37 and last traded at $77.77, with a volume of 9862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day moving average is $190.92.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.41 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

