iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.12. 8,383,390 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.16.

