iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

