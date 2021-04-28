iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,969 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.81. 230,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,834,604. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $125.52 and a 12 month high of $139.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.72.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.