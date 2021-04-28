iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealth CMT owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 456,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 30,547 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,987,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,759,000.

NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $57.29. 15,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.