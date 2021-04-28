iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.