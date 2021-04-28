iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Reduced by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $2,252,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 67,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $437.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $424.78 and a 200-day moving average of $397.35. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $220.57 and a 1 year high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

