iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.55. 131,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,071. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $419.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

