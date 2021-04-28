iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Raised by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.49 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

