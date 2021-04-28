iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Boosted by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 5.3% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 447,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,535,000 after buying an additional 45,231 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 139,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,182,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 320,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,730,000 after acquiring an additional 59,510 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 363.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 214,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 167,862 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.76. 116,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,422. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

