iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.70. 111,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,422. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

