iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Position Boosted by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $835,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,177. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $79.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.07.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

