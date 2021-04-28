IWG’s (IWGFF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IWGFF. Berenberg Bank lowered IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:IWGFF remained flat at $$4.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. IWG has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

