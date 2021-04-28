Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Update

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the March 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
JADA traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 404,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Jade Art Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.40.
About Jade Art Group
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Jade Art Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Art Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.