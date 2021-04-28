Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Update

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the March 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JADA traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 404,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Jade Art Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.40.

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group Inc, through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry.

