Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 969 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $565,162.51. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $528,594.55. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SMG opened at $237.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.37. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $120.74 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

