Jag Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk comprises approximately 2.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $28,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 72.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $1,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $748.62 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.07 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.38, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $703.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $766.89.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.57.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,553 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,255.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,746,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,134 shares of company stock valued at $227,998,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

