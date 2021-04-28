Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $320.59 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $328.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.67. The company has a market cap of $344.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

