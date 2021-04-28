Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.99 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,647 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $297.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.57 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 155.14, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.
In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.87.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
