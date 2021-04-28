Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

