James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in IDACORP by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 1,695.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 933.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $98.72 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $103.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average is $92.72. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

