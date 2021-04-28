James Investment Research Inc. Invests $232,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $4,113,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $1,293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $1,602,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $503,000.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,979,793 shares of company stock worth $475,247,395.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

ASO stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

