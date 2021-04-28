James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 3,588 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 276.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSRGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $118.64 on Wednesday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $103.18 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

