James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,784,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.14. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MTH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.56.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

