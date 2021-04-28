James Investment Research Inc. Sells 4,586 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.