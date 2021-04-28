James Investment Research Inc. Sells 495 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in KLA by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of KLA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of KLA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of KLA by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,448,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC opened at $330.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.10. KLA Co. has a one year low of $147.54 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.94.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

