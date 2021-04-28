James Investment Research Inc. Takes $289,000 Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,855 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NYSE CPE opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

