Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,916 ($25.03). Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group shares last traded at GBX 1,914 ($25.01), with a volume of 20,817 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,914. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Company Profile (LON:JLT)

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc provides insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits related advice, brokerage, and associated service worldwide. The company's Risk and Insurance segment provides advice and consultancy services; brokerage and placement services; specialist insurance products; and other services in the areas, such as captive management, claims management and administration, capital raising, and corporate finance advice.

