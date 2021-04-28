Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 58.40 Price Target

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 58.40 price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 62.49.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

