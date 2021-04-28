Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.04.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,888,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,136 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,977. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.