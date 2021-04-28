Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEMrush has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $16.26 on Monday. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $18.12.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Analyst Recommendations for SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

