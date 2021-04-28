Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 133,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $7,754,887.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 11,469 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $669,674.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 321,429 shares worth $19,869,788. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Earnings History and Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit