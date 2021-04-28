Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 133,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $7,754,887.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 11,469 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $669,674.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 321,429 shares worth $19,869,788. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

