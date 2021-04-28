JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JELD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

JELD opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.